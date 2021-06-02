Indiana trooper called to appear in court after K-9 was injured in training

A prosecutor issued a summons to Trooper Dustan Rubenacker for a misdemeanor allegation of striking a law enforcement animal.

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State Police officer has been summoned to appear in court after his K-9 was injured in training.

In a press release, ISP said they conducted a criminal investigation that ended with the Dubois County prosecutor's office issuing a summons to appear for Trooper Dustan Rubenacker, 29, on a misdemeanor allegation of striking a law enforcement animal.

State Police said Rubenacker "allegedly struck his police K-9 during a March 17th training session in Jasper."

During the training, which included other ISP K-9 teams, Rubenacker and his dog Odin "were participating in an exercise and Odin was not properly focusing on the correct target. Rubenacker allegedly used unreasonable discipline toward Odin, which resulted in an injury," according to the press release.

ISP said Odin was found to have a serious leg fracture and underwent surgery.

A five-year-old Belgian Malinois, Odin has been a State Police K-9 for about four years. It's not clear whether the injury will prevent him from returning.