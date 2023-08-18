Indiana Task Force 1 set for deployment to Maui

Search crews are sifting through the ash and rubble, conducting a massive and somber task, while drawing help from across the country.

INDIANAPOLIS — A team from Indiana is preparing for deployment to Hawaii to help the response to the Maui wildfires.

As of Thursday night, 111 people were confirmed dead and more than a thousand remain missing after the devastating fires. Search crews are sifting through the ash and rubble, conducting a massive and somber task, while drawing help from across the country.

Early Friday, members of Indiana Task Force 1 will head across the Pacific Ocean to join the mission.

The task force has never seen devastation from wildfires like they're about to see in Maui.

"It's a mind and physical challenge, both, for all of our teammates. So we start watching that early and making sure everybody's taking care of themselves, getting proper rest when they can and making sure they're eating and getting enough fluids." said task force leader Jay Settergren.

Members of the task force arrived at the deployment site Thursday, undergoing medical checks and ensuring they're mentally, physically and emotionally prepared to do this kind of work.

"We're going to continue to watch that. It is a tough thing to deal with. I don't think you can fully prepare for it, but the trainings and things that we do teach you how to deal with that," said Settergren.

Then they'll be briefed on the mission and what they'll specifically be doing for the next 10-14 days.

"It is a lot to leave your family to go away for two or three weeks and go to an area where you might not have good communication, so you can't speak to them like you can here at home," Settergren said. "So it's nice knowing that there's a support out there and it's nice knowing the Hoosiers here in Indiana are always looking to take care of even states as far as Hawaii."

The team is prepared to go into conditions unknown, sleeping in tents and using their own food and water, if necessary. Many think it's all worth it to help others.

"You find some sense of, like, you've accomplished something. If you can bring somebody a bottle of water, maybe make them smile after a tragedy. That kind of can be a start to the road of healing. Anything they ask, that's what we're prepared to do," said Tim Lavin of the Rescue Division.