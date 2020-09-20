Indiana Task Force 1 returns from Hurricane Sally duty, training

When the hurricane changed paths,

INDIANAPOLIS — Now that Hurricane Sally has come and gone, Indiana's Task force one is back home from Louisiana for the second time in less than a month.

When they left two weeks ago, they were bound for Baton Rouge, but they ended up stationed just north of there.

And when Sally took a hard turn to the east and ended up hitting the coast of Alabama, Task Force 1 didn't see much storm damage. So they spent time training and improving their disaster response.

"We take advantage of going there and coming back," said Task Force 1 leader Dave Cook after the deployed group arrived back in Indianapolis Saturday evening. "It was a larger team than we took down there a few weeks ago, so it's good training for everyone who went out."

If you want to help the victims of both recent hurricanes that hit the Gulf Coast, you can donate to the American Red Cross.

Just text "hurricanes" to 90999 to donate $10.