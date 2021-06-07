Indiana Task Force 1 returning from Florida condo collapse

The search and rescue team said it was one of the most challenging deployment's in its history.

INDIANAPOLIS — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is a previous report about Indiana Task Force 1's work in south Florida.

After two weeks of search and rescue efforts in south Florida, the Indiana Task Force 1 team got the OK to return home.

The crew expects to be home Friday after "one of the most challenging deployments in the team's history," according to a Facebook post.

First responders from multiple agencies across central Indiana make up the team. Indiana Task Force 1 was just one of 28 FEMA Urban Search & Rescue teams from across the country sent to help in the wake of the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida. To date, 95 people have died in the collapsed and 14 people remained unaccounted for.

"God bless the families of those lost and thank you to our fellow US&R teams who work worked side by side with us," the Facebook post said.

Miami Dade Fire gave our team a send-off from Surfside today after completing one of the most challenging deployments in... Posted by Indiana USAR Task Force #1 on Wednesday, July 14, 2021