'We leave with heavy hearts but new friendships' | Indiana Task Force 1 returning from Maui

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Task Force 1 is returning to the Hoosier state after completing its work as a search and rescue team in Hawaii following devastating Maui wildfires.

In a post on social media, IN-TF1 said the team, comprised of 70 first responders and civilians from throughout central Indiana, will return in two groups on Monday and Tuesday.

"We leave with heavy hearts but new friendships with those we worked side by side with following the tragic fire," IN-TF1 said in the post.

Indiana Task Force 1 has been demobilized from Maui, Hawaii. The team will travel home over the next 2 days. We leave... Posted by Indiana USAR Task Force #1 on Sunday, August 27, 2023

The group also shared a message to the people of Maui.