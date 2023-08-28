'We leave with heavy hearts but new friendships' | Indiana Task Force 1 returning from Maui

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Task Force 1 is returning to the Hoosier state after completing its work as a search and rescue team in Hawaii following devastating Maui wildfires.
In a post on social media, IN-TF1 said the team, comprised of 70 first responders and civilians from throughout central Indiana, will return in two groups on Monday and Tuesday.
"We leave with heavy hearts but new friendships with those we worked side by side with following the tragic fire," IN-TF1 said in the post.
The group also shared a message to the people of Maui.
"We want to extend a huge thank you for your kindness and support. Your resilience has been nothing short of inspiring, and we hope that our presence there has made a positive impact in the search for missing loved ones," IN-TF1 said.