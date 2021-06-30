Indiana Task Force 1 deployed to help search and rescue efforts at collapsed Florida condo

The possibility of severe weather in coming days could further stretch Florida's search and rescue resources.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Task Force 1 has been deployed to help comb through the rubble of the southern Florida condominium that collapsed killing at least 16 people and leaving over 140 missing.

Indiana Task Force 1 has been activated as an Urban Search and Rescue Task Force that will help other first responders as they search for survivors at the site of the Champlain Towers collapse in Surfside, Florida.

A total of 80 personnel will leave for Florida at 8 p.m. Wednesday. The team will be taking a full cache of equipment for operations.

Another four bodies were found overnight in the shattered condo's ruins bringing the death toll to 16. Crews also found other human remains. As of Wednesday afternoon, 146 people are still unaccounted for.

The discovery of the bodies came the morning after Florida authorities asked the federal government for an additional rescue team, a request that underscored the strenuous nature of the open-ended search for survivors in an area prone to tropical weather.

The possibility that severe weather in coming days could further stretch Florida's search and rescue resources prompted state officials to ask the federal government for the additional team, Kevin Guthrie of the Florida Division of Emergency Management said Tuesday. Already, intermittent bad weather has caused temporary delays in the search.