Indiana Task Force 1 continuing mission in Louisiana in wake of Ida

Indiana Task Force 1 has been working long days, on the mission to rescue those hard hit by Hurricane Ida.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Task Force 1 traveled down to Louisiana last Friday and rode out Hurricane Ida on Sunday. They've seeing the damage the storm caused first hand.

“Think about a tornado, I mean just the devastation that the high winds make...same type of situations here where houses, roofs are gone or some houses totally collapsed," said Chief Gerald George, Task Force Commander. “Most of the water in the area, other than far south, has receded.”

Task Force 1 is staying each night in a recreation center in Lafayette, Louisiana, two hours away from their mission location.

“So, our guys opted that we'll drive a little bit farther to have air condition to sleep in. We're in a gymnasium where we set up our cots and they have showers there and then obviously, they have power. So we're able to get food instead of eating our MRE's every day,” George said.

And it's been hot with temperatures around 90 degrees and heat indices in the triple digits.

George said that they are making sure the team keeps themselves hydrated during the day, at night and during the morning on the way their mission.



George also compared Ida to Katrina.