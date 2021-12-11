Indiana Task Force 1 called to Kentucky

TF 1 will be deployed for search and rescue operations in Mayfield, Kentucky

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Task Force 1 has been activated for search and rescue operations in Kentucky.

A total of 45 personnel will leave for Mayfield, Kentucky Saturday afternoon after an overnight tornado caused significant damage in that community.

Gov. Beshear declared a state of emergency and activated the Kentucky National Guard.

During a live briefing Saturday morning, Beshear said that there were multiple tornados that have caused damage in dozens of counties.

He believes the death toll will exceed 50 Kentuckians, possibly closer to 70 to 100 lost lives.

Members of TF 1 were most recently deployed in Louisiana in September following Hurricane Ida.