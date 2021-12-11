x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Indiana Task Force 1 called to Kentucky

TF 1 will be deployed for search and rescue operations in Mayfield, Kentucky
Credit: Jack Kane/WPSD
This photo from WPSD-TV in Paducah, Ky. shows damage to the Graves County Courthouse in Mayfield, Ky. on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Task Force 1 has been activated for search and rescue operations in Kentucky.

A total of 45 personnel will leave for Mayfield, Kentucky Saturday afternoon after an overnight tornado caused significant damage in that community.

Gov. Beshear declared a state of emergency and activated the Kentucky National Guard. 

During a live briefing Saturday morning, Beshear said that there were multiple tornados that have caused damage in dozens of counties.

He believes the death toll will exceed 50 Kentuckians, possibly closer to 70 to 100 lost lives. 

Members of TF 1 were most recently deployed in Louisiana in September following Hurricane Ida. 

They also assisted at the site of the condo collapse north of Miami, Florida earlier this year.

Related Articles

In Other News

Saturday morning storm update