Forty-five team members and six support personnel will be deployed as a Type 3 team by mid-morning Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Task Force 1 has been activated as Hurricane Ian continues its course toward the mainland United States.

In a social media post, Indiana Task Force 1 announced it had been activated at 7 a.m., shortly after Ian made landfall in Cuba and continued its path toward Florida.