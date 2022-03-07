Statehouse reveals marker commemorating suffrage movement

Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch helped dedicate the marker on the lawn of the Indiana Statehouse.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Statehouse is home to a new historical marker commemorating the women's suffrage movement.

It took nearly 100 years for women to win the right to vote in the United States. Congress ratified the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution on Aug. 18, 1920. A few days later, Hoosier women won the right to vote — the 26th state to do so.

The marker at the statehouse pays homage to the advocates who put in the work to make women's voting rights a reality.

"We were told we could not have a marker on the Statehouse grounds and the commission said that isn't going to play," said Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch, who chairs the Indiana Women's Suffrage Centennial Commission. "We had strong women in the Indiana General Assembly who stepped up and passed legislation to be able to put a marker here on the statehouse lawn."

“Despite their role as engaged citizens and taxpayers, before 1920, women had little voice in the government whose laws affected them.”



Today, I joined the Indiana Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission and the @in_bureau to dedicate our state’s suffrage marker. pic.twitter.com/acsiyMKi47 — Suzanne Crouch (@LGSuzanneCrouch) March 7, 2022

To see other markers around the state honoring women in history, click here.