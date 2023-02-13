Indiana state trooper hit twice by alleged drunk drivers back on the job

Just three months into Keith Martin's career as a state trooper, a car smashed into the back of his patrol car.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — When Keith Martin graduated from the 81st Indiana State Police Academy in December 2021, he was eager to start his new career.

He got his patrol car in March. After three months on the job, he was hit by an alleged drunk driver.

"Smashed into the back of my car," said Martin. "Basically put the trunk in the backseat, so it hit me pretty hard."

Martin was sitting inside the car when it happened. It was was totaled. He walked away with minor injuries.

"We see it all too often, crashes with drunk drivers. People get seriously injured, unfortunately," Martin said.

It was something Martin couldn't avoid.

"June 20, I was over in the Speedway area. I was stopped with Speedway PD with a semi that was on fire," said Martin.

He was standing at his driver's side door.

"As I turned, I remember looking over my shoulder and I saw just a light," said Martin.

Another accused drunk driver came barreling toward him.

"It happened so quick. It just hit me. I kind of went forward," said Martin.

The impact forced Martin over the hood of his car.

"My elbow went through her windshield. Her (passenger) mirror on her car clipped my left side and broke off and then her fender well, scraped against my knee and my belt and actually had pulled my equipment off from the impact," said Martin.

The crash sent him to the hospital. He underwent two surgeries that kept him off the job for four months.

"I'm happy to be alive. If she would have been a little farther over, closer to my car, I may not be here," said Martin.

Investigators arrested and charged the driver, found with opened containers of alcohol in the her trunk.

Trooper Martin is now back on the job.

"I was a little nervous, honestly. I think I was more anxious than anything. First traffic stop, the hairs standing up on the back of your neck," said Martin.

He's more cautious of his surroundings.

"(Drivers) see the lights but they don't get over sometimes. They don't slow down. We have cars zipping by us still. It's dangerous. It could be a drunk driver. It could be a normal person that's just not paying attention to us standing on the side of the road," said Martin.

It's the risk they take to protect and serve.

"Unfortunately, we can't stop everybody. We're out there as much as we can to try and stop it. We just preach, 'Don't do it,'" said Martin.