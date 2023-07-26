Indiana state trooper accused of perjury, official misconduct

Master Trooper Jeremy Basso faces two felony allegations.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana state trooper faces allegations he provided false information during a criminal court proceeding.

According to an ISP spokesperson, Master Trooper Jeremy Basso was accused of perjury and official misconduct, both felonies.

(Note: The attached video is a June 2021 report on the crash involving Trooper Jeremy Bosso's squad car)

Basso, an 18-year veteran of the department, is alleged to have conveyed false information during a March 18 sentencing hearing in a Shelby County court, ISP said. The hearing was for a person who had been found guilty of driving while intoxicated and crashing into Basso's squad car as it was parked in an Interstate 74 construction zone on June 18, 2021.

Basso was taken into custody Wednesday and booked at the Shelby County Jail.

Ripley County Prosecutor Richard Hertel was selected as special prosecutor in the case.