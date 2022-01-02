Driver hits patrol vehicle, injures state trooper who was working crash on I-465

The trooper is being taken to the hospital for treatment. ISP said he is alert and conscious.

INDIANAPOLIS — A driver is being investigated for operating while intoxicated after they hit a patrol car injuring the state trooper who was inside it.

At around 7:30 p.m. Sunday there was a crash with injury on I-465 southbound at the 19-mile marker, which is about six miles west of Zionsville between Interstate 65 and West 56th Street.

Three lanes of the highway were closed while first responders worked to clear the crash.

One of the first responders helping clear the crash was a state trooper. The trooper was in his patrol car at the crash scene when his car was struck by another vehicle, according to Indiana State Police.

The trooper was reported to be "alert and conscious" when he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

ISP said the driver is being investigated for operating while intoxicated.

As of 8:15 p.m., the left four lanes of I-465 southbound were closed.