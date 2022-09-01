Indiana State Police trooper delivers baby in French Lick

Police said the mother and baby were taken to IU Health and are both doing great.

FRENCH LICK, Ind. — A family in French Lick is thanking an Indiana State Police trooper for her quick response in delivering a baby Wednesday evening.

Around 5:20 p.m., police got a report of a woman who was in active labor at her home in French Lick and didn't think she could make it to the hospital.

When the call was dispatched, ISP trooper Mackenzi Alexander heard where the home was and realized it was only a few minutes from her, so she went to help.

Alexander, who has prior EMS training and is a certified EMT, was the first trooper to get to the home and said she saw a woman who was very distraught and thought there might be something wrong with the baby.

According to police, Alexander got the woman into a comfortable position while they waited for medics to arrive. Alexander timed the woman's contractions and found them to be a minute apart.

Police said Alexander then got towels and blankets for the delivery as firefighters arrived to the home.

Alexander delivered the baby, and a firefighter assisted when Alexander unwrapped the umbilical cord from around the baby's neck and arm.

Medics arrived minutes later, and clamped and cut the umbilical cord.

