Indiana State Police searching for missing Richmond woman

Estes was driving a silver 2016 Chrysler 200 with a temporary license plate.

RICHMOND, Ind. — Indiana State Police is searching for a missing woman from Richmond, Indiana. Mikaela Grace Estes was traveling from Indianapolis to her home in Richmond along I-70, but she never made it home.

Estes called family members around 8:30 p.m. and let them know she was stopping for gas at the Wilburwright Road exit. That's between New Castle and Cambridge City.

Indiana State Police investigators were able to confirm Estes was in Columbus, Ohio Sunday May 2 around 1 p.m. They are still trying to find her to figure out if she is there of her own free will or not.

Estes is 27 years old. She is 5’03” and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.