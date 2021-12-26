Statewide Silver Alert declared for missing Greenfield woman

Indiana State Police say Patricia Hyatt is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Greenfield woman.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Department is looking for Patricia Hyatt, a 61-year-old woman who was last seen Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 10:10 a.m.

Indiana State Police say Hyatt is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Hyatt is described as a white woman who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and dark-colored pants.

Hyatt was last seen driving a black 2004 Jeep Liberty with an Illinois license plate that is numbered "AV75253."

Anyone with information about Patricia Hyatt's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department at 317-477-4400 or 911.

Amber Alerts vs. Silver Alerts: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.