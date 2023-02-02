ISP needs recruits for latest academy class

In addition to training new officers, the agency has a special program to hire existing officers who want to join ISP.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police is looking for recruits for its latest academy class.

ISP is allocated for 1,285 troopers and currently has 1,104.

It's goal for the upcoming academy class is 60 new recruits.

Eligibility requirements include:

Must be a United States citizen. Must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee. (Graduation date is Oct. 26, 2023) Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes. Must possess a valid driver's license to operate an automobile. Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED). Must be a current full-time merit law enforcement officer (Indiana Law Enforcement Tier I Certification or out-of-state equivalent) with a minimum of three years continuous service as of May 23, 2023.

Current law enforcement officers will be able to choose to be assigned to the district where they currently live.