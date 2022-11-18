State Police looking for Indianapolis man wanted on warrants for Hendricks County drug offenses

Police said Timothy Preston, of Indianapolis, has threatened law enforcement and should be considered armed and dangerous.

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives are asking for the public's help in finding a 43-year-old Indianapolis man who is wanted on warrants for drug offenses in Hendricks County.

Police said Timothy Preston has threatened law enforcement in the past and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Preston's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.