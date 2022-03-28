Indiana State police K-9 dies at 10 years old

ISP said K-9 Votto was humanely euthanized Wednesday, March 23 after battling an illness for six months.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police is mourning the death of one of its K-9s.

"Votto was a valuable asset to the Indiana State Police and to the citizens of Indiana," said ISP Indianapolis District Commander Lt. Josh Watson. "His efforts and desire to detect illegal narcotics undoubtedly saved lives. Votto will be missed."

Votto was a 10-year-old German shepherd from Poland, who patrolled alongside Trooper Adam Buchta for more than eight years.

After completing his training, Votto was originally partnered with another trooper; however, that trooper was promoted, causing Votto to be reassigned to Buchta.

Votto, who was specifically trained in narcotics detection, spent most days patrolling central Indiana highways. He is responsible for the recovery of:

230 pounds of methamphetamine

180 pounds of cocaine

83 pounds of heroin

5,000 pounds of marijuana

$3.1 million in seized drug money

The Indiana State Police K-9 program started patrolling statewide in 1938 with its first dog, a bloodhound named Brutus.