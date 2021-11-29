Indiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Wayne County

A Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy shot a woman who pointed a weapon at two officers, ISP said. The woman's condition was not immediately known.

CENTERVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Wayne County on Sunday evening.

According to ISP, the Wayne County Emergency Communication Center received calls of a female threatening suicide in the 500 block of E. South Street in Centerville, Indiana, roughly 65 miles east of Indianapolis, shortly after 6:30 p.m. A Centerville Police Department officer and Wayne County Sheriff's Department Deputy responded to the scene.

Upon arriving, the Centerville officer encountered a woman sitting on the front porch of the residence who began yelling at the officer. The officer attempted to check on the woman when he realized she was holding a weapon.

The officer took cover behind his police car and began issuing loud verbal commands for the woman to drop the weapon, ISP said. The woman at one point returned inside the residence. When she came back outside, she again pointed the weapon at the officer as well as the deputy who had arrived at the scene, ISP said. The deputy fired one round from his rifle, hitting the woman.

ISP said both officers began providing medical attention to the woman until medical personnel arrived. The woman was transported to a Richmond, Indiana, hospital before being flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. Investigators said they hadn't received an update on her condition.

Both officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy. ISP said the names of the suspect and officers involved will be released in a later update.