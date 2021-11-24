Indiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Wabash

A 51-year-old man was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital and no one else was injured, ISP said.

WABASH, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating after a man was shot by police in Wabash on Tuesday night.

Officers from the Wabash County Sheriff's Department and the Wabash Police Department were attempting to serve a search warrant as part of a narcotics investigation at a residence in the 300 block of West Maple Street around 8:30 p.m. at the time of the shooting, according to ISP.

As officers were making entry, a deputy with the Wabash County Sheriff's Department allegedly saw a 51-year-old man inside with what appeared to be a handgun, ISP said. The officer fired at least one shot, hitting the man.

The man was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital. His condition was not immediately known. ISP said no one else was injured in the incident.