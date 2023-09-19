x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Indiana State Police investigating crash that killed 2 people near West Lafayette

The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. Sept. 18 on US 52 near County Road 400 West.
Credit: WTHR

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police is investigating after two people were killed in a crash in Tippecanoe County Monday evening.

The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. Sept. 18 on US 52 near County Road 400 West, near West Lafayette.

A preliminary investigation indicated a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling north on County Road 400 West when it struck the side of a 2005 Pontiac G2 traveling westbound on US 52.

The driver and passenger of the Pontiac were pronounced dead at the scene by the Tippecanoe County Coroner, who will identify them once family has been notified.

Another passenger in the Pontiac and the driver of the Jeep were transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

IMPD update on police shooting after chase on city's south side

Before You Leave, Check This Out