Indiana State Police investigating 19-year-old Madison County inmate's death

Indiana State Police detectives are investigating after a 19-year-old was found unresponsive in a single-person cell at the Madison County Jail Tuesday morning.

According to Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger, jail staff was performing welfare checks shortly before 5:30 a.m. when they found the unresponsive man.

The staff began performing CPR and called for an ambulance.

The man was taken to Community Hospital Anderson, where he was pronounced dead.

Mellinger said the man was brought to the jail the same morning around 3:30 a.m. by the Elwood Police Department.

The man's identity or cause of death has not been released at this time.