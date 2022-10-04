Good Samaritans credited with helping save life of semi driver after crash

State police said good Samaritans helped 40-year-old Troy Pina, of Smyrna, Georgia, by providing him with "lifesaving" first aid until first responders arrived.

CLAY COUNTY, Indiana — Indiana State Police are crediting good Samaritans for providing "lifesaving" aid to a semitruck driver after a crash in Clay County.

The crash happened at around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Troopers say a woman driving a Honda attempted to merge onto I-70 westbound from the Brazil exit, which is at the 23-mile marker.

When she began to merge, she didn't see a semitruck on the highway and sideswiped it. The collision spun her Honda around. It eventually stopped facing east in the westbound lanes. Police didn't specify if she had any injuries.

The semitruck, driven by 40-year-old Troy Pina of Smyrna, Georgia, went off the side of I-70 and rolled onto the driver's side, trapping Pina inside the truck.

State police said good Samaritans at the scene helped Pina by providing him with "lifesaving" first aid until first responders arrived.

Pina had to be extricated from the truck and was flown to an Indianapolis hospital for care.

State police didn't provide further details about the extent of Pina's injuries.

All but one lane of I-70 westbound at the 23-mile marker was closed for about four hours while first responders investigated and cleaned up the crash.