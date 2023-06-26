ISP increases patrol around Fourth of July

ISP and other agencies will be increasing patrols from June 30 to July 8 to prevent tragedies previously seen around the holiday.

INDIANAPOLIS — You may see more officers patrolling the streets around Fourth of July.

Indiana State Police and other agencies across Indiana will be participating in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement operation to teach drivers about the dangers and consequences of impaired driving.

Officers will be increasing patrols from June 30 to July 8 to prevent tragedies previously seen around the holiday.

The enforcement is funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI).

"With the development of ride sharing, there is no excuse for someone to get behind the wheel of a vehicle impaired," said ISP Lt. Michael O'Rourke. "The motoring public's safety is the Indiana State Police's main priority. Our troopers will be out there actively and aggressively looking for impaired drivers and removing them from Indiana roadways."

About 37 people die in the U.S. in drunk driving crashes every day. According to NHTSA, that's approximately one person every 39 minutes and more than 13,384 annually.

Of the 949 traffic fatalities in Indiana last year, 110 of those - or 12 percent - were alcohol-related. During the weekend around Independence Day alone, there were 11 fatal collisions, with two involving a driver over the legal limit.

"Impaired driving is a serious problem that claims the lives of thousands of people each year in our state and nation. While increased enforcement efforts can help to reduce impaired driving, we cannot simply arrest our way out of this problem," said Devon McDonald, executive director of the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. "We need to work together to raise awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and encourage people to make smart choices when they drink. If you are going to drink, please designate a sober driver or call a taxi. It is not worth risking your life or the lives of others."

In Indiana, driving with a BAC of .08 or higher is illegal. In addition, drivers under 21 with a BAC of .02 or higher are subject to fines and a license suspension for up to one year.

Impaired driving includes more than just alcohol. Drugs and some over-the-counter medications can also cause impairment and can slow coordination, judgment, and reaction times on the road.

Officers will be on the lookout for all forms of impairment, and the consequences can include thousands of dollars in legal fees, increased insurance rates, loss of license, a criminal record, and possible jail time.

Plan a safe and sober ride home before going out to avoid those. Even if only one drink is consumed, designate a sober driver or plan to use a rideshare service, public transportation, or a taxi.