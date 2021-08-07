Indiana State Police begins distributing body-worn cameras to troopers

By the end of the day Thursday, more than 230 body-worn and in-car camera systems will be out in the field.

Nearly 800 body-worn camera systems are being put in the field for Indiana State Police troopers and sergeants.

ISP Superintendent Doug Carter shared details on the new program in a news conference Thursday morning,

“This process was focused on selecting the very best product and system for not only the Department but for Troopers in the field that work in both urban and rural areas”, Carter said during the news conference.

In August 2020, Gov. Eric Holcomb said all frontline state troopers will be required to use body cameras by the spring of 2021. The process of distributing the body-worn cameras began in June and is expected to be finished in late August.

According to ISP, the system utilizes a router installed in the vehicle to allow for more accessibility and connectivity in areas of the state where cell phone coverage is not always available.

The entire project will cost roughly $15 million across five years.

Click here to read ISP's standard operating procedures for the body-worn cameras.