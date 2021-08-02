Indiana State Police shares back-to-school safety tips

INDIANAPOLIS — Students across central Indiana are headed back to classrooms to begin the 2021-2022 school year.
Indiana State Police is sharing back-to-school safety tips to protect both students and drivers.
Driving safety tips
- Always watch for stopped school buses in the morning and afternoon hours.
- Watch for children walking to and from school and waiting at bus stops.
- Always keep your eyes on the road, and be patient driving behind school buses.
School zone driving safety tips
- Be on the lookout for school zone signals, and always obey the speed limits.
- When entering a school zone, be sure to slow down and obey all traffic laws.
- Always stop for school buses that are loading or unloading children.
- Watch out for school crossing guards and obey their signals.
- Be aware of and watch out for children near schools, bus stops, sidewalks, in the streets and in school parking lots.
- Never pass other vehicles while driving in a school zone.
- Never text while driving in a school zone.
- Avoid using a cell phone, unless it is completely hands-free, while driving in a school zone.
Walking to school safety tips
- Leave home early enough to arrive at least 10 minutes prior to the start of school.
- Use the same route every day, and never use shortcuts.
- Go straight home after school. Do not go anywhere else without permission.
- Always use public sidewalks and streets when walking to school.
- Try and walk to school with other students. There is strength in numbers.
- Teach your children to recognize and obey traffic signals and signs.
- Only cross streets at designated crosswalks.
- Always look both ways before crossing the street.
- Always walk and never run across intersections.
- Don't talk to strangers. Teach your children to create distance between themselves and anyone who tries to approach or make contact with them.
- If a stranger does approach your child, make sure they know to immediately report the incident to you or a teacher.
- Teach your children to never get into a vehicle with anyone, even if they know them, without your permission.
School bus safety tips
- Make it a habit of arriving at the bus stop at least 5 minutes before the scheduled arrival of the bus.
- Make sure your child stays out of the street and avoids excessive horseplay while waiting for the school bus.
- Be sure the bus comes to a complete stop before getting on or off.
- When riding the bus, make sure your child understands they must remain seated and keep their head and arms inside the bus at all times.
- Do not shout or distract the driver.
- Always listen to the instructions of the bus driver.
Student driver safety tips
- No cell phones while driving
- No extra passengers
- No speeding
- No driving or riding without a seatbelt
