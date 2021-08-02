x
Indiana State Police shares back-to-school safety tips

Indiana State Police is sharing back-to-school safety tips for students and drivers.

INDIANAPOLIS — Students across central Indiana are headed back to classrooms to begin the 2021-2022 school year.

Indiana State Police is sharing back-to-school safety tips to protect both students and drivers.

Driving safety tips 

  • Always watch for stopped school buses in the morning and afternoon hours.
  • Watch for children walking to and from school and waiting at bus stops.    
  • Always keep your eyes on the road, and be patient driving behind school buses. 

School zone driving safety tips

  • Be on the lookout for school zone signals, and always obey the speed limits.
  • When entering a school zone, be sure to slow down and obey all traffic laws.
  • Always stop for school buses that are loading or unloading children.
  • Watch out for school crossing guards and obey their signals.
  • Be aware of and watch out for children near schools, bus stops, sidewalks, in the streets and in school parking lots.
  • Never pass other vehicles while driving in a school zone.
  • Never text while driving in a school zone.
  • Avoid using a cell phone, unless it is completely hands-free, while driving in a school zone.   

Walking to school safety tips

  • Leave home early enough to arrive at least 10 minutes prior to the start of school.
  • Use the same route every day, and never use shortcuts.
  • Go straight home after school. Do not go anywhere else without permission.
  • Always use public sidewalks and streets when walking to school. 
  • Try and walk to school with other students. There is strength in numbers.
  • Teach your children to recognize and obey traffic signals and signs.
  • Only cross streets at designated crosswalks.
  • Always look both ways before crossing the street.
  • Always walk and never run across intersections.
  • Don't talk to strangers. Teach your children to create distance between themselves and anyone who tries to approach or make contact with them.
  • If a stranger does approach your child, make sure they know to immediately report the incident to you or a teacher.
  • Teach your children to never get into a vehicle with anyone, even if they know them, without your permission.

School bus safety tips

  • Make it a habit of arriving at the bus stop at least 5 minutes before the scheduled arrival of the bus.
  • Make sure your child stays out of the street and avoids excessive horseplay while waiting for the school bus.
  • Be sure the bus comes to a complete stop before getting on or off.
  • When riding the bus, make sure your child understands they must remain seated and keep their head and arms inside the bus at all times.
  • Do not shout or distract the driver.
  • Always listen to the instructions of the bus driver.  

Student driver safety tips

  • No cell phones while driving
  • No extra passengers
  • No speeding
  • No driving or riding without a seatbelt

