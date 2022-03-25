ISP investigating death of 5-year-old in Jay County

JAY COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police is investigating the death of a 5-year-old child in Jay County.
Portland Police Department officers responded to a home in the 600 block of South Western Avenue in Portland, Indiana, Thursday around 11:30 p.m. after getting a call that a child was unresponsive. The department requested ISP investigators to take over.
An autopsy was conducted on the child in Fort Wayne Friday. The investigation is ongoing. Police said no additional information was available to release.