ISP investigating death of 5-year-old in Jay County

JAY COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police is investigating the death of a 5-year-old child in Jay County.

Portland Police Department officers responded to a home in the 600 block of South Western Avenue in Portland, Indiana, Thursday around 11:30 p.m. after getting a call that a child was unresponsive. The department requested ISP investigators to take over.