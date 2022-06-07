Indiana State Fair hosts job fair Wednesday to fill hundreds of positions

The job fair is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the State Fairgrounds and Event Center in the agriculture/horticulture building.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair is hosting a job fair Wednesday, July 7. Hundreds of jobs need filled around the fairgrounds ahead of the 165th Indiana State Fair later in July.

Positions include parking, gates, security, operations, tractor shuttles, information booths and education exhibits. Applicants are encouraged to bring a resume. Organizers said many positions are ideal for college students, retirees or those who already have full-time jobs and want to earn extra money.

Right now, Indiana is at a 2.2% unemployment rate. Experts said the Hoosier state hasn't seen an unemployment rate this low in several decades.

"The fall in the unemployment rate was quite dramatic after the height of the pandemic. The economy effectively closed down. We've seen a very accelerated decline of the unemployment rate, and we are a bit lower than we were last year," said Andrew Butters, assistant professor in business, economics and public policy at the IU Kelley School of Business.

Butters said inflation, demand outpacing supply and the labor shortage go hand in hand.

The significant rise in gas prices is affecting households.

"But it is also important to keep in mind the more broader perspective that while these gasoline prices are high in real terms, they're still not as high as what we experienced coming out of the recession before the pandemic recession or 2008," Butters said.

While the financial crisis was the heart of the recession in 2008, he said the economy is currently stable.

Butters said he'd like to see the labor force participation increase, which would go a long way in helping the economy.

According to Butters, now is the time to explore career opportunities because applicants have the upper hand.

"While the tightness of the labor market has made it very advantageous for suppliers of labor, you have a lot of bargaining power right now, and that has led to basically increases in wages and salaries. It hasn't typically been enough to overcome the wave of inflation that we've seen over the last 18 months," Butters said.

Wednesday's job fair is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the State Fairgrounds and Event Center in the agriculture/horticulture building.