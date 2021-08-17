Indiana State Fair doesn't require masks, offers free vaccines

The Indiana State Fair began July 30. Since then, the fair's vaccination station has administered 304 vaccines as of Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Fairgoers are arriving in crowds with their masks off and fair food on their mind.

The Indiana State Fair returned this year after a cancellation in 2020 due to the pandemic. The weekslong fair, most recently in 2019, had over 800,000 people in attendance. Now, the fair has returned to many people's delight.

Those who return or have already returned to the fairgrounds this year, don't need to wear a mask if they're fully vaccinated.

On its website, the state fair explained that given Governor Eric Holcomb's new mask guidance ending the statewide mask mandate on April 6, the state fairgrounds and the Indiana Farmers Coliseum wouldn't be requiring fully vaccinated people to wear a mask.

Those who aren't vaccinated are instead being encouraged to mask up and to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on whether and when a face covering is warranted.

But, in the sea of people walking through the Midway, there's not a vaccine passport in sight. What is visible, however, is a vaccination station. Like many Midwest state fairs, the Indiana State Fair is offering free vaccinations as the delta variant of COVID-19 surges across the state.

Porter County and Newton County are the only two Indiana counties that have seen substantial community transmission over the last seven days. Every other county in the state is experiencing high transmission of COVID-19. Meanwhile, about 45 percent of the state is fully vaccinated.

At the Indiana State Fair, which opened July 30, Indiana University Health is offering Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations daily. Spokeswoman Sophie Maccagnone said 304 vaccines were administered as of Monday.