Indiana Stage 5: Gyms, nursing homes prepare for changes

INDIANAPOLIS — State leaders announced Wednesday that Indiana will move to Stage 5 of its reopening plan for COVID-19 starting Saturday.

Much of the focus has been on restaurants and bars returning to full capacity, but restrictions are also being lifted on nursing homes and fitness centers.

For some, it's been months since they’ve been able to visit loved ones living at nursing facilities or retirement homes due to COVID-19 restrictions. Some places were able to allow visitors during Stage 4 while others opted to wait.

Northridge Gracious Retirement Home has been allowing visitors with some restrictions, like temperature checks and shortened hours, from 2 to 5 p.m.

“Oh, the hugs. I can give my son-in-law and daughter a hug when they come to my room,” said Lois Poort, one of the residents.

Under Stage 5, nursing homes and assisted living facilities are required to provide visitation opportunities.

Managers at Northridge said they are working with owners for the next steps but said many of the same guidelines will remain in place.

Also, gyms and fitness centers are preparing for the changes under Stage 5. According to the state, businesses can resume normal operations.

Many fitness centers we spoke with said they will not be changing protocols. LivRite Fitness in Fishers will still require people to wear masks, except when on cardio machines. They also must sanitize all equipment.

“I know you can’t control it, but for us, we still want people to have peace of mind and feel that the place is safe to work out in,” said Jared Newson, LivRite manager.