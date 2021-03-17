Indiana Sports Corp encourages visitors to explore Indy

Indiana Sports Corp wants visitors to experience all that the city has to offer, including events and activities outside of the basketball venues.

INDIANAPOLIS — Fans have made their way to central Indiana to experience everything March Madness.

That includes events and activities outside of basketball venues.

Starting this weekend, visitors to the Hoosier state can take a historical bike tour to see the sights and learn about the basketball history while exploring the city.

Those with the Indiana Sports Corp says they're hiring more than 500 artists and musicians through a program with "SWISH" with the Indianapolis Arts Council.

You can find them throughout the city, along the cultural trail, or even at the Indianapolis airport.

"You could be walking down Georgia Street and a musician might be there or you can go to Lugar Plaza and hear somebody reciting poetry," Brett Kramer with Indiana Sports Corp said. "So we're looking at ways to add vibrancy to the city and what better way than to hire Hoosiers to really make that happen."

Kramer says she wants people to feel like they are living March Madness.

There will also be activities like trolley tours and Indiana Pacers Bikeshare rides on weekends.

Kramer says she hopes this helps to revitalize downtown.

"We also know fans are not going to be coming to the city, but they're going to be following March Madness. So, when they tune into their television, what are they hearing about Indy? What are they seeing about Indy?" Kramer said. "We just think that's a wonderful opportunity so by the end of this people are like, 'Wow, Indianapolis is the place to be. Wow, they were made for this moment, and I better book my ticket to the circle city so I can experience it too."

It all starts here! Indy was made for this moment - be a part of history with our Fan Guide to #MarchMadness in the Circle City 🏀 > > https://t.co/7WSMUBXEQT



✔️ Fan Activations

✔️ Food & Drink in Indy

✔️ Art Experiences

✔️ Events & More #SelectionSunday #LoveIndy pic.twitter.com/QvqTVKXXcE — Visit Indy (@VisitIndy) March 14, 2021

Kramer says there's also a fan guide posted online that helps visitors find the best food and drinks around town.

Monument Circle will have a sound and light show three times a night through April 5.