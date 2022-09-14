Indiana Small Business Expo prepares to welcome hundreds of entrepreneurs

A few hundred entrepreneurs have already registered for a day of networking and workshops, but organizers say there's room for plenty more.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Small Business Expo is back in downtown Indianapolis this week, and it's free.

A few hundred entrepreneurs have already registered for a day of networking and workshops, but organizers say there's room for plenty more.

Kelly Sparks has been working to revitalize the expo for the last two years, after taking over as CEO of Indiana Small Business Expo amid the pandemic. She's a real estate broker, but said there are resources for so many different industries.

"I'm pulling business from all over the state," Sparks said. "That's what sets expo apart from regular networking groups you're going to meet new faces but you're going to meet familiar faces.

Some of those familiar faces include race car driver Al Unser Jr. and his wife Norma Lawrence Unser. They are this year's keynote speakers.

The Indiana Small Business Expo is Friday, Sept. 16 at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Indianapolis.