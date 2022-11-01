Silver Alert declared for missing 18-year-old Greenfield woman

Anyia Boyette was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6 in Greenfield.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Greenfield woman.

Police are investigating the disappearance of 18-year-old Anyia Boyette, a 5-foot, 6-inch, 140-pound Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in Greenfield around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6 and is believed to be in extreme danger.

She may also require medical assistance.

Boyette was last seen wearing a t-shirt, pajama pants and pink UGG boots.

Anyone with information about Boyette or her location is urged to call the Greenfield Police Department at 317-477-4400 or call 911.

Amber Alerts vs. Silver Alerts: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.