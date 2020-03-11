Indiana shatters early voting records

More than 1.8 million people statewide have voted early or by mail so far.

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 1.8 million Hoosiers have already cast their ballots in the 2020 general election.

Numbers from the Indiana Secretary of State’s office show 1,812,446 people voted early or by mail so far. Officials say the number is likely to go higher because some counties are still reporting their numbers.

The number accounts for roughly 38% of all Indiana registered voters.

The early voting numbers are about twice the amount in 2016 (934,403) and three times as many as 2012 (590,445).

In 2016 overall, about 2.8 million votes were cast in the general election, with 1.8 million coming on election day.