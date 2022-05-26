Focus turns to school resource officers after Uvalde shooting

Police departments in Indiana have received calls from people in the community asking about their preparedness plans.

INDIANAPOLIS — After the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, police departments in Indiana have received calls from people in the community asking about their preparedness plans.

The Fishers Police Department has increased its visibility on all school campuses to make everyone feel more comfortable.

"A mass casualty response can be devastating to our community — devastating to our police department," said Fishers Police Chief Edward Gebhart.

School resource officers are the first line of defense and right now, that role is more important than ever.

"We need more carefully selected, specifically trained school resource officers to address the growing, evolving, more frequent problems that are existing in schools and the violence that is increasing in our communities," said Chase Lyday, president of the Indiana School Resource Officers Association.

According to Lyday, Indiana is not currently going through a shortage of resource officers. In fact, he said Indiana has the most NASRO-trained school resource officers in the country, but what they really need is more funding for officers.

"Most school districts use a handful of school resource officers — or maybe one school resource officer — to serve all the schools in their district," Lyday said.

That can be challenging for the officers to develop relationships with the students. Building those relationships is something the Fishers Police Department takes pride in. Right now, they have nine officers dedicated to the schools in Fishers.

"You think of all the little lives that were lost tragically and cut so short of any chance of life. It's sad and it's tragic," Gebhart said.

All Fishers Police officers are trained on how to handle mass casualty situations and how to prevent them.

"It's up to the community and police and the schools to work together to prevent these things from happening," Gebhart said.