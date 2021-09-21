Indiana Republicans release Senate redistricting map

Republicans said the redistricting complies with all state and federal requirements and keeps 65 Indiana counties from being split into multiple Senate districts.

INDIANAPOLIS — State Republicans released their proposed map for redistricting the state's Senate seats.

Republicans said the redistricting complies with all state and federal requirements and keeps 65 Indiana counties from being split into multiple Senate districts.

You can see the map by clicking here.

Indiana Republicans have already submitted proposals for Indiana's congressional and state House districts.

According to the lawmakers, the proposed Indiana House map increases the number of counties that are wholly contained within one House district from 26 to 32 while also decreasing the number of townships that are represented by multiple House districts. The proposed congressional map keeps 84 of Indiana's 92 counties whole.

Indiana's Congressional District 1 includes far northwest Indiana and District 7 includes most of Indianapolis and Marion County.