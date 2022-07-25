Indiana to pause on new applications for rental assistance

The pause will go into effect Friday, July 29 at 5 p.m. ET.

According to the IHCDA, nearly all of the federal emergency rental assistance in Indiana from the U.S. Department of Treasury has been requested. IHCDA estimates it has approximately $80 million left in unobligated funding.

To date, IHCDA has paid $365 million to more than 29,000 Hoosier households.

If eligible for assistance, IHCDA pays qualifying arrearages and late fees, as well as three months of forward-facing rent and utilities, and reserves any remaining months of assistance for that household.

Eligible households can also recertify and receive another three months of forward-facing rent, up to a total of 18 months.

"We are appreciative of the federal dollars that were able to keep thousands of Hoosiers in their homes during the pandemic," said Jacob Sipe, executive director of IHCDA. "IHCDA remains committed to providing housing stability for Hoosiers as we recover from the pandemic."

IHCDA will continue issuing payments to households already approved for an IERA benefit, up to the maximum of 18 months. IHCDA will also continue processing applications currently in queue.