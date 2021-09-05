Indiana pardon requests have dwindled with state law change

Officials say Indiana's expungement law adopted in 2013 has means fewer people are asking for pardons.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued seven pardons to convicted criminals during his first year in office, including a man who spent eight years in prison despite evidence he was wrongly convicted of armed robbery.

Holcomb, however, hasn't granted any more pardons in the past 3-1/2 years as officials say the number of pardon applications has declined to a trickle.

Officials say Indiana's expungement law adopted in 2013 has meant fewer people seeking pardons as that process of asking a judge to clear past convictions is both simpler and more private.