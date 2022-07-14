Indiana sets up new system to save lives during mental health emergencies

The new resources include the launch of 988, a suicide prevention hotline with call centers in Indiana that will connect callers with crisis responders.

INDIANAPOLIS — More than $100 million is on the way to tackle Indiana's mental health crisis.

Hoosier families have been complaining for several years about a lack of access to counselors, psychologists and other support.

On Thursday, Indiana’s Family and Social Services Administration announced what it calls an "all-hands-on-deck" approach to improve access and care, grow the mental health workforce, and expand infrastructure.

The funding, from the state and the federal American Rescue Plan Act, includes money to hire and retain mental health workers.

It also includes an $8 million partnership with Riley Children's Health to put mental health professionals into family doctors' and pediatricians' offices.

"Oftentimes, in most states, including Indiana, there's a long wait for these professionals,” said Gil Peri, the president of Riley Children’s Health. “So our idea is, 'How do we bring it to the most comfortable setting for the family to be able to address their behavioral health needs?'"

More than $50 million will go toward Community Catalyst Grants — spread among 37 recipient agencies that provide mental health prevention, intervention, treatment and recovery.