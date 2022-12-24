I&M asks customers to reduce electricity use to prevent outages

I&M said customers should be prepared for the possibility of temporary electric service outages if further emergency action is required.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Michigan Power, which services parts of northeast and central Indiana, is urging Hoosiers to "immediately" reduce their electricity usage until Sunday morning.

The extremely cold temperatures have created “extraordinary demands” for the power system, I&M said Saturday.

This prompted I&M and PJM — the regional power grid operator — to make an emergency request for homes and businesses to reduce electricity as much as possible, without sacrificing safety, until 10 a.m. Sunday.

I&M said electricity can be reduced by:

Setting your thermostat lower than usual, if health allows.

Postponing use of major electric appliances such as stoves, dishwashers and clothes dryers.

Turning off non-essential electric lights, equipment and appliances.

I&M said these measures, including minor adjustments to thermostats, make a significant difference and can help prevent other emergency actions, including brief and intermittent power outages to reduce the load on the electric system.

“We are actively working with PJM and other regional utilities to minimize the impact of this event on our customers,” said Steve Baker, president and chief operating officer. “We understand that cutting back on use of electricity can be inconvenient and uncomfortable, especially during the holidays. This is a necessary step to prevent broader power interruptions, and we appreciate our customers’ efforts.”

I&M said customers should be prepared for the possibility of temporary electric service outages if further emergency action is required.