Indiana Medical History Museum sees uptick in visitors

Located near North Tibbs Avenue and West Vermont Street, the Indiana Medical History Museum is open by appointment Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — A local museum focused on preserving history is a popular place this Halloween weekend.

The Indiana Hospital for the Insane opened in 1848 just a couple miles west of downtown Indianapolis.

Years later, a pathological department opened for medical students and physicians to learn about mental illness.

It was cutting edge and garnered national attention. The specimens from dozens of patients were acquired over time through autopsies performed on the site.

It later became the Indiana Medical History Museum. For 25 years, the museum and hospital were open at the same time.

The executive director hopes the museum helps visitors remember those who have passed away.

"It's hard to deny that this is kind of a creepy place," said Sarah Halter, executive director at the Indiana Medical History Museum. "It's a Victorian building full of medical things. So, we understand that, and we embrace that to a degree. We all love Halloween here, but we have to be careful about the kinds of programming that we do because it can sometimes go too far."

She said to her knowledge, there are no lingering spirits in the museum.

