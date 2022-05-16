Northeast Indiana man injured in ORV crash near Fort Wayne

Investigators believe Garrett Mozena was trying to turn when he lost control of the ORV and it rolled on top of him.

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Pleasant Lake man was seriously injured in an off-road vehicle crash northwest of Fort Wayne in Allen County Sunday night.

Garrett J. Mozena, 27, was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne for treatment of a head injury.

According to an incident report from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Allen County 911 received a call shortly before 9 p.m. that Mozena was underneath the ORV he was riding on Gerig Road between Leo and Fort Wayne.

Accident investigators believe Mozena was trying to turn onto Gerig Road when he lost control of the ORV, causing it to overturn.

Mozena was not wearing a helmet or any other protective riding equipment at the time of the accident, which is still under investigation.