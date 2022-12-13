Famous rock band helps Kentucky man find kidney match

In June, rock band Foreigner asked for help finding Byron Wolfe a new kidney. Just weeks before Christmas, he got the call of a match from a Hoosier.

Example video title will go here for this video

VILLA HILLS, Ky. — A Kentucky man battling kidney failure will get a lifesaving gift just in time for Christmas — and he has a member of rock band Foreigner to thank.

In October 2021, Byron Wolfe learned he had end stage renal disease following a routine doctor visit, according to WKRC.

"I was taking a regular doctor’s exam and he said my creatine levels were very high and he was concerned," Wolfe told WKRC about the diagnosis. "And no matter what I did, no matter what medicines I took, they continued to fail."

Saturday marked Wolfe's 88th time receiving dialysis since May — and likely one of his last.

"I'm O positive," Wolfe told WKRC. "O can donate to just about anybody, but nobody can donate to O, but O positive."

Just weeks before Christmas, Wolfe got the call of a match, and he credits a social media post by a longtime friend, Kelly Hansen, who happens to be the lead singer for Foreigner.

"I know this is a long shot, but I thought spreading the word to the beautiful Foreigner world could help," the post reads. "If you or someone you know might be willing to help, please contact Breanna Bronson at Christ hospital in Cincinnati, OH 513-585-1427."

A message from Kelly Hansen: A good friend of mine & the bands, Byron Wolfe is suffering end stage renal disease ESRD.... Posted by Foreigner on Friday, June 24, 2022

Wolfe said the hospital had tons of people call, and ultimately, it was a man from Indiana, whom Wolfe briefly met once before, who saw the post on Facebook and stepped in to help.

"He and his wife showed up at our door on a Sunday morning and said, 'We're your donor,' which means I don't have to wait for a cadaver, which means I jump to the head of the line, which means this guy will be my brother forever," Wolfe told WKRC.

As long as everything goes smoothly, Wolfe said he'll get his new kidney five days before Christmas and will be out of the hospital by Christmas Eve.

Wolfe hopes sharing his story will inspire more people to consider organ donation.

"After that, my life will begin again."

AND HE CREDITS THIS INSTAGRAM POST BY A LONG-TIME FRIEND, BONDED BY GOURMET COOKWARE, WHO HAPPENS TO BE THE LEAD SINGER IN THE WORLD-FAMOUS BAND FOREIGNER FOR PLAYING A BIG HAND.

Byron Wolfe

"According to the hospital they had tons of people call."

WHILE FOREIGNER FANS AROUND THE WORLD SAW THE POST---

ULTIMATELY IT WAS A MAN FROM INDIANA WHO WOLFE MET BRIEFLY JUST ONCE BEFORE...

"Candidly, I didn't even know his name."

WHO SAW THE POST ON FACEBOOK AND STEPPED IN

"He and his wife showed up at our door on a Sunday morning and said, 'We're your donor,' which means I don't have to wait for a cadaver, which means I jump to the head of the line, which means this guy will be brother forever," Wolfe said.

As long as everything goes smoothly, Wolfe said he'll be out of the hospital by Christmas Eve.

He said he's excited to start traveling again on vacation and for work.