Indiana Legal Services offers Hoosiers help with evictions

INDIANAPOLIS — Homer Bland has always relied on his faith.

"I'm on a fixed income. I'm retired. I'm a single father with a 15-year-old," said Bland.

Bland was evicted over the summer from his Foxhill Manor apartment.

He joined about 200 other Hoosiers Tuesday at the Global Village Welcome Center for a clinic to remove an eviction from their record.

"When you got this holding over your head, an eviction, nobody is going to want to take a chance on you," Bland said.

Indiana Legal Services partnered with the Marion County Bar Association and the Eviction Diversion Initiative of Lawrence Township to host the event.

Attorneys gave free legal advice.

"We see there is a significant barrier to an individual being able to access safe and affordable housing if they have an eviction, so we are excited to be here today to ensure that barrier is lifted," said Amber Finley, president of the Marion County Bar Association.

According to the Eviction Lab, more than 27,000 evictions were filed in Marion County in the last year.

"Last year, for example, rental rates went up 24% on average which was number one in the country so, we have a problem keeping people housed," said Pat Chavis with the Eviction Diversion Initiative.

The event helps Hoosiers fill out paperwork to file with the court that issued the eviction.

Before an eviction can be sealed, a person must meet one of the following criteria:

The eviction was dismissed, or a judge ruled in the tenant's favor.

An eviction order was overturned on appeal and legal or rental fees were paid.

Bland said he was recently approved to rent a two-bedroom townhouse, but he was denied after he said owners told him they spoke to his previous landlord.

"They pretty much blackballed me. I don't know who's going to owe $14,000 in rent at $725 a month," said Bland.

Bland is hoping attorneys can help him move forward.

"I'm basically homeless. Got my mail going to a relative's address. Still trying to raise a 15-year-old son that other family members took him in but if this will get me a clean slate, I'm ready to put that roof over that young man's head," said Homer.

The next eviction sealing clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Central Library.