Indiana leaders and organizations react to guilty verdict in Derek Chauvin trial

"Justice has been served," said U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon after Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all charges in the death of George Floyd.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana organizations, leaders, and universities are reacting to the guilty verdict that was reached on Tuesday in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd.

Derek Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd last year.

Chauvin was charged after multiple body cameras captured him kneeling on Floyd's neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds on May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The videos sparked outrage and led to Chauvin being charged.

At the conclusion of Chauvin's trial, jurors deliberated for less than 12 hours before reaching their verdict of guilty on all charges.

When the jury's verdict was announced on Tuesday, Indiana colleges and universities, state leaders and organizations began releasing statements saying justice had been served and there is still more work to be done.

Colleges and Universities

President of the University of Notre Dame Rev. John I. Jenkins released this statement immediately following the announcement of the jury's verdict:

“We welcome the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd. The appalling cruelty depicted in the video of Mr. Floyd’s death along with the terrible legacy of the treatment of Black men and women in police custody led many to hope for a reckoning in this case, and we believe justice was done. May this verdict be a first step on a road to police reform and a renewed battle against racism and bigotry anywhere and in any form.

“We pray for the eternal rest of George Floyd, and for his family and loved ones. We pray too for all police officers, the vast majority of whom serve the public professionally and compassionately.”

Ball State University President Geoffrey S. Mearns released a statement offering resources to the campus community and urging everyone on campus to express their "strongly held views peacefully."

"... More personally, I cannot fully comprehend the impact that this trial and this verdict has had on many people, particularly members of our African American community. But I do know that Mr. Floyd’s murder, and other more recent events, continue to evoke feelings of anguish, fear, and frustration. Those feelings are genuine, and our students and our colleagues deserve our empathy and our support.

I anticipate that, in the days and weeks to come, some members of our campus community may want to express their continuing demands for racial and social justice. Every member of our University community has the right of freedom of expression.

But it is my expectation—indeed my fervent hope—that everyone will express their strongly held views peacefully. In that respect, let us follow the courageous lead of our students who organized a massive, yet peaceful march last June in the wake of Mr. Floyd’s death..."

Read Mearns' full statement here.

State Leaders

"Justice has been served in the George Floyd case. The system worked. The video evidence was indisputable," U.S. Representative Larry Bucshon, from Indiana, said in a Facebook post.

Indiana State Senator Eddie Melton said he was hopeful Chauvin would receive a sentence that "fits the crime committed."

"The murder of George Floyd was a shameful tragedy that the entire world witnessed. Many of us were left heartbroken in the days, weeks, and months following Mr. Floyd’s death because video evidence made it clear that it was unreasonable to use lethal force, and in the process, we lost another Black American way too soon. Thankfully, the jury reached the right decision and justice will be served. It is my hope now that a proper sentence is given that fits the crime committed and our entire country can use this case to transform the relationship and trust between people of color and the police," Melton said.

U.S. Representative from Indiana André Carson said the ruling was a "clear step toward justice" and urged the public to keep working to enact change.

"The ruling in the Derek Chauvin trial is a clear step toward justice — for the Floyd family and our entire country. However, there’s still much more work ahead to reform our criminal justice system. We need to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in order to prevent injustices and senseless loss of life in the future. Let’s continue working together to enact change and honor the memory of all who have lost their lives to police brutality," Carson said.

Organizations

The Anti-Defamation League issued this statement regarding the guilty verdict:

“The jury’s decision to hold Derek Chauvin accountable for the murder of George Floyd is a critically necessary first step in securing #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd.

And yet, no guilty verdict can change the fact that George Floyd -- and Breonna Taylor, Daunte Wright, Adam Toledo, and too many others -- should be alive today. Our country's policing and criminal legal systems have targeted and devalued Black, brown, and Indigenous lives for centuries. The issue is much bigger than one traffic stop, one no-knock raid, one police shooting, one department, or one city. It is long past time for our country to tackle systemic racism, reimagine what public safety looks like, and create transformational change to ensure justice and fair treatment for all people. Black Lives Matter, and our society's laws, practices, and institutions must reflect that.”

The Greater Indianapolis Progress Committee issued this statement in response to the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial:

“Today’s guilty verdict is one step in our journey to examine the role of the criminal justice system, particularly policing, in the treatment of Black Americans,” said GIPC Board Chair Mary Chandler, who also leads community relations at Cummins Inc. "Today’s verdict represents accountability: for the Minneapolis community, for those who knew and loved Mr. Floyd and for our own ongoing commitment to listen, learn about the Black experience and promote change in the interest of a just future for our City.”