Indiana lawmakers could override Governor veto on local health authority

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers return to work Monday to consider overriding the Governor's veto of a bill that could potentially end the mask mandate in Indianapolis.

Senate Bill 5 passed easily through both chambers of the statehouse. The House approved the bill in a vote of 65 to 29 and the Senate in a vote of 37 to 12.

The bill requires local elected officials to approve any local health department orders that are more stringent than the state has in place, such as the mask mandate still in place in Marion County but lifted in most of Indiana.

Governor Eric Holcomb vetoed the bill May 5, saying it could delay the ability of communities to respond to local health emergencies.



"I don't want to do anything that jeopardizes that integrity, and that ability to be nimble and swift in our action,” said Gov. Holcomb. “That's what the last year and a half has taught me, is we have to be able to act, not just talk about the problem. And credit where credit's due, this all happened at the local level."

Proponents of the legislation argue that it provides local elected officials checks and balances on the power of local health officials to restrict public gatherings, close businesses and impose fines.

In Indianapolis, pandemic restrictions stronger than the state-mandated guidelines would have to be approved by the mayor and the city-county council in addition to the health department.

"With all due respect to elected officials, it's better in the course of a public health crisis to have the experts making the recommendations and the decisions,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett.

"I’ve been grateful to Governor Holcomb for continuing to allow local health authorities to set the guidelines that make sense for their communities - especially important in a county like Marion County, because of our population and our density, which is far different from our neighboring counties,” said Dr. Virginia Caine, Marion County Public Health Department Director.

Indianapolis has imposed tighter restrictions on businesses than most of the state throughout the pandemic. The latest public health order issued Thursday extends the mask mandate indefinitely while opening outdoor public venues to 50 percent capacity.

The Indiana Senate goes in session Monday at 1:30 p.m. followed by the House at 2:30 p.m. State lawmakers can override the governor's veto by a simple majority vote in each chamber, which would put the law into effect immediately.

