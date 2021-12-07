Indiana Law Enforcement Academy lieutenant dies from acute pancreatitis

Lt. Brian Ringer led the Emergency Vehicle Operations program, Strategies & Tactics of Patrol Stops program and helped with other basic course classes.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Indiana Law Enforcement Academy is mourning the loss of one of its own.

The academy said senior instructor Lt. Brian Ringer died Saturday, Dec. 4 from complications of acute pancreatitis.

According to the academy's website, Ringer led the Emergency Vehicle Operations program, Strategies & Tactics of Patrol Stops program and helped with other basic course classes.

The Mooresville Police Department also recognized Ringer on social media, saying, "He has made a tremendous impact in this community. Brian always had the best attitude and was a joy to work with or to learn from. We are all grateful for having the pleasure to work with and know Lt. Ringer."

The academy said Ringer served nearly 30 years with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office before joining the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.

According to his obituary, funeral services will be held Monday, Dec. 13 at Mt. Gilead Church in Mooresville. The service begins at 1 p.m.