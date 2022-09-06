Indiana Law Enforcement Academy blood drive in honor of officers Burton, Shahnavaz

The blood drive is Sept. 6 from 4 to 8 p.m. at 5402 South County Road 700 East.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Indiana Law Enforcement Academy is holding a blood drive in honor of officers Burton, Shahnavaz and all fallen Hoosier officers.

“Please raise your sleeve in honor of the Indiana police officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty and for those officers who bravely serve their communities today,” said Tim Horty, Indiana Law Enforcement Academy Executive Director.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be welcomed. To make an appointment, call 317-916-5150 or click here.