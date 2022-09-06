x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Indiana Law Enforcement Academy blood drive in honor of officers Burton, Shahnavaz

The blood drive is Sept. 6 from 4 to 8 p.m. at 5402 South County Road 700 East.
Credit: Elwood Police Department / Richmond Police Department

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Indiana Law Enforcement Academy is holding a blood drive in honor of officers Burton, Shahnavaz and all fallen Hoosier officers.

The blood drive is Sept. 6 from 4 to 8 p.m. at 5402 South County Road 700 East.

“Please raise your sleeve in honor of the Indiana police officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty and for those officers who bravely serve their communities today,” said Tim Horty, Indiana Law Enforcement Academy Executive Director.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be welcomed. To make an appointment, call 317-916-5150 or click here.

RELATED: 'Surrounded by her family' | Richmond PD chief says Ofc. Seara Burton being moved to hospice

RELATED: 'He will be missed more than words can express': Fallen Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz laid to rest

What other people are reading:

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

In the News (9/6)

Before You Leave, Check This Out