Indiana homebuilders busy as more Hoosiers choose to build homes during pandemic

Nearly 2,000 single-family building permits were issued in October. That's the highest number since 2007.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — New numbers from the Indiana Builder's Association show more Hoosier families are choosing to build a new home.

Nearly 2,000 single-family building permits were issued in October, the most recent month available. That's the highest number since 2007.

Ryan Kenney, incoming president of the Builder's Association of Greater Lafayette, said it's partly due to low mortgage rates.

Industry experts say it's also because of a housing inventory shortage. Simply put: there are more people looking to buy a home right now than there are existing homes available for sale. But even builders say a new home will take patience, especially now.

"We're just now starting to see shortages on orders and longer lead times," Kennedy said. "Hopefully the factories this winter can continue to operate and stay open, and by spring, the hope would be to resupply the supply chain."

There's also another challenge for builders: finding enough workers to get the job done.

According to the Associated General Contractors of America, 81 percent of builders said it's difficult to find salaried or hourly workers.

Kennedy said the Indiana Builder's Association has launched a campaign called "Build Your Future" to recruit new people to the industry. They're also working with career academies across the state.